Uncorked Wine and Wood Event at Rising Sons Winery

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for Sunday afternoon Wine and Wood Event. Event takes place on Sunday, August 25 from 2 - 4 pm. on the beautiful grounds of Rising Sons Winery (975 Frankfort rd, Lawrenceburg KY) Get your girlfriends and Guy friends together and come get creative with us. Elements Clay studio will offer instruction to complete the design shown or you can do your own design. .Tickets are $45pp. Included in ticket price is

1- 18" Barrel Wood Door Hanger Plus Materials to Complete Project. Also included is a glass of wine as well as Rising Sons light snacks. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Space is limited so hurry and get yours.

For more information call (502) 357-0093