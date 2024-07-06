UnderStory: New Paintings and Drawings by Paula Keppie at Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville

Please join us for the public opening of our newest art exhibition, UnderStory: New Paintings and Drawings by Paula Keppie on July 6th from 3-5:00 PM. Meet the artist and enjoy sales on select handmade items in our market.

The exhibition will be on view from July 6th-August 4th, 2024. We hope to see you soon!

For more information, please call 502.694.8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com