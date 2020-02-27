Underground Railroad and American Memory at McCraken County Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Underground Railroad and American Memory at McCraken County Library

 In Honor of Black History Month

Led by Dr. Alicestyne Turley, this presentation will examine Kentucky's role in constructing one of the nation's most well-traveled Underground Railroad escape corridors through the Kentucky borderlands onto the western frontier. As the location of one of Kentucky's thirteen identified Underground Railroad escape routes, McCracken County played a role. Co-sposnored by Kentucky Humanities

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
