× Expand Newport Aquarium Explore the NEW Underwater Pumpkin GLOW at Newport Aquarium!

Underwater Pumpkin GLOW

Explore the NEW Underwater Pumpkin GLOW at Newport Aquarium! Discover giant glowing animals made from pumpkins in your favorite exhibits. Watch as your animal friends get pumpkin treats and special fall enrichment while Jack-O-Lanterns become artificial reefs for the animals to explore. Wander through an underwater pumpkin patch surrounded by sharks! It’s a fall adventure like you’ve never experienced before, filled with family fun and memories at every turn.

Experience Underwater Pumpkin GLOW at Newport Aquarium FREE with General Admission or Membership!

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com