United Spirits Bourbon Fall Festival

On Thursday, October 24, Metro United Way will partner with Kentucky’s Original Black Bourbon Enthusiasts (KOBBE) to host its inaugural United Spirits Bourbon Fall Festival at one of Louisville’s newest and most unique venues, Progress Park. The night will be an elevated fair of bourbon brands, chef-prepared food, and unique experiences for the bourbon lover. The goal is to provide an experience that excites the guest about the brands we are partnered with and an evening they will brag to their friends about. We will auction off unique/rare bottles, bourbon experiences for the aficionado, and a special tasting experience. General admission tickets are $250, with a VIP experience option available for $500. Guests will enjoy chef-prepared food stations, bars, live music, a smore’s bar, silent and live auction, and much more.

For more information call 502-292-6150 or visit metrounitedway.org/united-spirits/