United States of Ballet at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
United States of Ballet at Lexington Opera House
It's an event of athletic prowess that rivals others - by leaps and bounds. In a historic collaboration that unites two cities, Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet come together for the first time in United State of Dance!
Although the two cities may be rivals, at the end of the day, only one thing matters: the kids. $5 from every ticket will be donated to DanceBlue. This event will be worth 3 Spirit Points. Through this collaboration, both companies hope to bring a divided state together to be part of the healing power of dance. Come see Lexington take on Louisville, and watch both win.
This performance includes 3 works:
Serenade Choreography by George Balanchine
Featuring dancers from Louisville Ballet
Capriccio Italiano A World Premiere Choreography by Luis Dominguez
Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet
MODELS A World Premiere Choreography by Tim Harbour
Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet
Friday, October 25 | 8PM
Saturday, October 26 | 2PM & 8PM
Sunday, October 27 | 2PM
Lexington Opera House | 401 W Short St
For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com