United States of Ballet at Lexington Opera House

It's an event of athletic prowess that rivals others - by leaps and bounds. In a historic collaboration that unites two cities, Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet come together for the first time in United State of Dance!

Although the two cities may be rivals, at the end of the day, only one thing matters: the kids. $5 from every ticket will be donated to DanceBlue. This event will be worth 3 Spirit Points. Through this collaboration, both companies hope to bring a divided state together to be part of the healing power of dance. Come see Lexington take on Louisville, and watch both win.

This performance includes 3 works:

Serenade Choreography by George Balanchine

Featuring dancers from Louisville Ballet

Capriccio Italiano A World Premiere Choreography by Luis Dominguez

Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet

MODELS A World Premiere Choreography by Tim Harbour

Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet

Friday, October 25 | 8PM

Saturday, October 26 | 2PM & 8PM

Sunday, October 27 | 2PM

Lexington Opera House | 401 W Short St

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com