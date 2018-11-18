University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers at UofL

The Cardinal Singers, directed by Dr. Kent Hatteberg, international festival appearances include the U.S./Cuba Choral Symposium in Havana, Cuba in 2012, the Taipei (Taiwan) and Beijing (China) International Choral Festivals in 2010, and the 7th World Symposium on Choral Music in Kyoto, Japan in 2005. They won the Grand Prize at the Yeosu (Korea) International Choir Competition and the H?i An Choir Prize at the 3rd Vietnam International Choir Competition in 2013.

Collegiate Chorale, directed by Dr. Kent Hatteberg, is the premier choral ensemble of the School of Music. The Chorale performed at the 2011 National ACDA Convention in Chicago, in the feature major works concerts at the 2009 ACDA National Convention in Oklahoma City, in the Headliner Concert at the 2008 ACDA Southern Division Convention in Louisville, and at the 2005 ACDA National Convention in Los Angeles. Although the Chorale performs primarily a cappella repertoire, they collaborate regularly with the Louisville Orchestra and Orchestra Kentucky in the performance of major works.

The University Chorus is comprised of voice, piano, guitar, composition, and music therapy majors, as well as non-music majors. The ensemble performs a wide variety of a cappella and accompanied choral repertoire. The ensemble performs at least two concerts each semester, and frequently performs with instrumental ensembles.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music