University Community Band, Symphonic Band, & Singing Cardsmen

The University of Louisville Community Band is comprised of UofL Alumni and musicians from the Louisville Metro area. The ensemble performs year-round at different venues around the Louisville area, as well as two performances in the UofL School of Music Comstock Concert Hall. Rehearsals take place on Monday evenings at the University of Louisville School of Music from 7:15pm-8:45pm. There is no audition required to join the ensemble and membership is open to the public. In addition, UofL or Kentuckiana Metroversity students can receive college credit by enrolling in Community Band via the UofL registrar. The band is under the direction of Assistant Director of Bands, Dr. Jason Cumberledge.

The University of Louisville Symphonic Band is comprised of approximately 60 undergraduate and graduate students from the university representing both music and non-music majors. Its mission is to perform core works of the standard concert band repertoire. The regular concert season includes two concerts a semester as well as special clinics with public school programs. Under the direction of Dr. Amy Acklin, the ensemble has also championed new music, premiering works of Kevin M. Walczyk and Paul Brink and collaborated with composers David Maslanka and Steve Rouse. The UofL Symphonic Band has recorded multiple works of Steve Rouse, available at manhattanbeachmusic.com.

The University of Louisville Wind Ensemble is widely known for its persuasive performances of significant works representing a variety of styles in the wind band repertoire. Directed by Dr. Frederick Speck, the musicians aspire to the highest level of musical and artistic standards. The ensemble maintains an active schedule of performances and is comprised of the finest woodwind, brass, and percussion students at the university.

