University of Kentucky Choirs presents COLLAGE: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
to
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
at the Singletary Center
Rejoice in the holiday spirit with the 28th annual Collage: A Holiday Spectacular! This cherished Lexington tradition brings together celebrated vocalists and musicians from the UK School of Music and the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir for a heartwarming concert of holiday classics and festive favorites from around the world.
For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events