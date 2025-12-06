University of Kentucky Choirs presents COLLAGE: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

COLLAGE: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

 Rejoice in the holiday spirit with the 28th annual Collage: A Holiday Spectacular! This cherished Lexington tradition brings together celebrated vocalists and musicians from the UK School of Music and the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir for a heartwarming concert of holiday classics and festive favorites from around the world.

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events

