University of Kentucky Choirs presents

COLLAGE: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

at the Singletary Center

Rejoice in the holiday spirit with the 28th annual Collage: A Holiday Spectacular! This cherished Lexington tradition brings together celebrated vocalists and musicians from the UK School of Music and the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir for a heartwarming concert of holiday classics and festive favorites from around the world.

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events