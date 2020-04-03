University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible

The Crucible

Music by Robert Ward, Libretto by Bernard Stambler

The Crucible is an English-language opera based on Arthur Miller's haunting play chronicling the Salem witch trials.

April 3 & 4, 7:30 p.m.

April 5, 2 p.m.

859-257-4929 | scfatickets.com

For more information call (859) 257-9331 or visit UKOperaTheatre.org