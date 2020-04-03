University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible

to Google Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

The Crucible

Music by Robert Ward, Libretto by Bernard Stambler

The Crucible is an English-language opera based on Arthur Miller's haunting play chronicling the Salem witch trials.

April 3 & 4, 7:30 p.m.

April 5, 2 p.m.

859-257-4929 | scfatickets.com

Start: Friday, April 3, 2020

End: Sunday, April 5, 2020

Time: April 3 & 4, 7:30pm; April 5, 2pm

For more information call (859) 257-9331 or visit UKOperaTheatre.org

Info

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Presents The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:00:00