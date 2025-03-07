University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents Sanctuary Road

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

UK Opera Theatre will present Sanctuary Road, by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and librettist Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell, at the Lexington Opera House from March 7 - 9, 2025. This stunningly beautiful and emotional opera inspired by the writings of William Still—the Father of the Underground Railroad—recounts the journeys of enslaved people seeking freedom as they share their stories with Still, who documented their experiences and facilitated their safe passage.

For more information call (859) 257-4929  or visit finearts.uky.edu 

Info

Theater & Dance
859-257-4929
