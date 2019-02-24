University of Louisville Annual Music Student Gala
University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
Sunday, February 24, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Free Admission
Featuring the outstanding students from the School of Music, in both solo and chamber music ensemble performances.
For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music
