University of Louisville Annual Music Student Gala

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

University of Louisville Annual Music Student Gala

Student Gala Concert

Sunday, February 24, 2019

3:00 p.m.

Free Admission

Featuring the outstanding students from the School of Music, in both solo and chamber music ensemble performances.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
502-852-6907
