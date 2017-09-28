University of Louisville Fall Literary Series

Poets and a novelist will interact with University of Louisville students and faculty about their work when they come to campus this fall for a literary series featuring distinguished writers.

The English department’s creative writing program offers the free, public readings and master classes through the Anne and William Axton Reading Series. Here’s the fall schedule:

Sept. 27-28 – Leah Stewart, University of Cincinnati chair of creative writing, will read from her work at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building.

Stewart wrote the 2018 novel “What You Don’t Know about Charlie Outlaw” as well as “Body of a Girl,” “The New Neighbor,” “The Myth of You and Me,” “Husband and Wife” and “The History of Us.” She formerly taught at Murray State University, Vanderbilt University and the University of the South. Stewart also writes short fiction and nonfiction.

Oct. 18-19 – Wendy Xu, an adjunct writing faculty member at Columbia University, will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building.

Xu is co-editor of iO: A Journal of New American Poetry and poetry editor for Hyperallergic newsletter. She has published the two poetry collections “You Are Not Dead” and “Phrasis.”

Nov. 10 – Maggie Smith, an Ohio-based poet and editor, has written the three poetry volumes “Good Bones,” “The Well Speaks of Its Own Poison” and “Lamp of the Body.” UofL’s Axton series will sponsor her free, public keynote at 5 p.m. for the Louisville Literary Arts’ Writer’s Block Festival at Spalding University’s College Street Ballroom, 812 S. Second St.

For more information visit louisville.edu/english/creative-writing/axton-reading-series or contact Kiki Petrosino at 502-852-2186 orcmpetr04@louisville.edu.