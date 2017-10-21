University of Louisville Fall Literary Series

Award-winning University of Louisville professor emeritus and author Jeffrey Skinner and Sarabande Books co-founder and author Sarah Gorham will return to campus this fall for a literary series featuring distinguished writers.

The English department’s creative writing program offers the free, public readings and master classes through the Anne and William Axton Reading Series. Here’s the fall schedule:

Sept. 28-29 – Aisha Sabatini Sloan, an essayist who writes about race and current events, will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building.

Sloan wrote the 2013 essay collection “The Fluency of Light”; her new collection “Dreaming of Ramadi in Detroit” is set for publication this year. She has been published in The Southern Review and other journals and is a contributing editor for Guernica magazine.

Oct. 19-20 – Sarah Gorham and Jeffrey Skinner will read from their works at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library. Skinner will lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building.

The couple launched the independent Louisville-based literary press Sarabande Books in 1994. Gorham, Sarabande’s editor-in-chief, is author of four poetry collections and the 2017 memoir “Alpine Apprentice.” Skinner’s 2017 book “Chance Divine” is the latest of works including poetry, prose, plays and photography that have earned him a 2016 Field Poetry Prize, a 2015 American Academy of Arts and Letters Award and a 2014 Guggenheim Poetry Fellowship.

Oct. 21 – Leslie Jamison, Columbia University assistant professor of writing, is author of the 2010 novel “The Gin Closet” and an essay collection “The Empathy Exams,” which debuted in 2014 on The New York Times best-seller list. The Axton series will sponsor her free, public keynote at 5 p.m. for the Louisville Literary Arts’ Writer’s Block Festival off-campus at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

For more information visti louisville.edu/english/creative-writing/axton-reading-series or contact Kiki Petrosino at 502-852-2186 orcmpetr04@louisville.edu.