University of Louisville Fall Luncheon Lecture Series

A fall luncheon lecture series will feature University of Louisville researchers whose worksites can range from Cave Hill Cemetery to a campus clinic and topics range from water politics in India to animal research in Siberia.

The College of Arts and Sciences and the Liberal Studies Project offer the monthly Meet the Professor series to highlight the college's research and cultural offerings.

The Thursday luncheon talks begin at noon in the University Club. Reservations are required, with $15 payment by check. To reserve a spot, contact Janna Tajibaeva at 502-852-2247 or janna@louisville.edu no later than the Monday before each event.

Here are the fall 2017 semester talks:

Sept. 7 – "Attending to What Remains: Public Memory at Louisville’s Cave Hill Cemetery,” Stephen Schneider, English associate professor. He will discuss the cemetery’s memorial landscape that has become a museum of municipal history dedicated to notables ranging from Louisville’s first mayor to Muhammad Ali.

Oct. 5 – “Pipe Politics, Contested Waters: Embedded Infrastructures of Millennial Mumbai,” Lisa Bjorkman, urban and public affairs assistant professor. She will talk about the deterioration of the Indian city’s water-delivery system despite economic growth and development and its social, political and hydraulic effects.

Nov. 2 – “How to Tame a Fox and Build a Dog,” Lee Dugatkin, biology professor. Drawing on his 2017 book title, the science historian will share the story of lead scientist Lyudmila Trut and a research team in Siberia that for six decades has been domesticating silver foxes to replay the evolution of dogs in real time.

Dec. 7 – “Using Technology to Develop Novel Treatments for Eating Disorders,” Cheri Levinson, psychological and brain sciences assistant professor. The director of UofL’s new Eating Anxiety Treatment (EAT) laboratory and clinic will talk about the deadliest of mental illnesses and discuss her ongoing research to develop novel interventions to treat the disorders.

