University of Louisville Jazz 4-Kids Benefit

The School of Music's third annual Jazz-4-Kids concert (co-sponsored by Doctors & Lawyers for Kids) will feature Louisville native Don Braden in concert with the UofL Jazz Ensemble I. Braden is known around the world as an exciting and interactive jazz soloist, a creative and prolific composer, and a passionate and energetic educator. Braden is a specialist at arranging and performing classic popular songs in the modern jazz style. Proceeds will go to improving the health of children in our community.

Doctors & Lawyers for Kids resolves legal needs that affect the health and well-being of children in poverty. Doctors & Lawyers for Kids trains pediatricians to identify these social determinants of health and then provides free representation and advice on a wide variety of unmet civil legal needs; including family law, housing, expungement, custody, domestic violence, education, immigration, government benefits, and other civil legal issues. For the past 10 years, the program has helped families find and maintain healthy housing, meet their children’s special education needs, obtain access to income supports, and achieve family stability and safety.

This performance will be held March 20, 8pm, in the Margaret Comstock Concert Hall, University of Louisville School of Music. Tickets are $25 and available at www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-4-kids-general-admission-tickets-92744506315.

For more information visit louisville.edu/music