University of Louisville Jewish Film Festival

The University of Louisville is partnering with the Louisville Jewish Film Festival to offer a free Feb. 24 screening of an Argentinian film with Jewish themes, as well as a scholarly discussion afterward.

The screening of the 2016 Daniel Burman comedy-drama “The Tenth Man” will begin at 3 p.m. in UofL’s Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium. Arizona State University professor David William Foster will speak afterward as the annual Naamani memorial lecturer, and a reception will follow. Free parking is adjacent to the planetarium near the north entrance to Belknap Campus.

Although the talk, screening and reception are free and public, reservations are recommended to treva.hodges@louisville.edu.

The UofL Jewish studies program in the comparative humanities department offers the Naamani Memorial Lecture, which honors the memory of former UofL political scientist Israel Naamani in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Foster, who is Regents’ professor of Spanish and women’s and gender studies at Arizona State, has written extensively on Argentine narrative and theater. A past president of the Latin American Jewish Studies Association, Foster has won Fulbright teaching appointments in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay and served as an Inter-American Development Bank professor in Chile.

For more information, contact Ranen Omer-Sherman at 502-852-6842 or ranen.omersherman@louisville.edu.

