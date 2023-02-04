Louisville Jewish Film Festival

The Louisville Jewish Film Festival announces its 25th Anniversary! The festival is showcasing aspectacular hybrid season featuring 15 top-rated, thought-provoking films and 1 short film. In addition,the festival will present 7 special event programs.

The 25th Anniversary celebration will open at the Trager Family JCC with the film Hallelujah: LeonardCohen, A Journey, A Song, a definitive exploration of singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen throughthe prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.” The evening will feature beautiful prefilm entertainment with Brigid Kaelin and Cantor David Lipp performing Leonard Cohen selections.

Tickets for most films are $12 each.Opening Night Film and Celebration tickets are $18 (and includes hors d’oeuvres, cake, champagne and live entertainment).

For more information call 502-459-0660 visit jewishlouisville.org