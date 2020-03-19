University of Louisville Literary Series

A free literary series celebrating its 20th anniversary at the University of Louisville will feature poets Kristen Miller and Mitchell Douglas reading from their work and leading master classes for students this semester.

The English department’s creative writing program offers the public readings and classes from distinguished writers through the Anne and William Axton Reading Series. The spring 2020 schedule features:

--March 19-20: Kristen Miller, managing editor of Louisville-based literary press Sarabande Books, will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. March 19 and lead a two-hour poetry master class at 10 a.m. March 20, both in the Schneider Hall galleries. The UofL alumna’s poems and translations have been published in Poetry, Guernica and Best New Poets 2018. Her debut translation, “Spawn,” by Ilnu Nation poet Marie-Andree Gill of Canada, is set for publication this year.

--April 2-3: Mitchell Douglas, Affrilachian Poets co-founder and associate professor of English at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, will read from his work at 7:30 p.m. April 2 and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. April 3, both in the Schneider Hall galleries. Douglas is author of “dying in the scarecrow’s arms,” “\blak\\al-fe-bet: Poems” and “Cooling Board: A Long-playing Poem.” His poems also have been published in “The BreakBeat Poets: New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-hop” and “The Ringing Ear: Black Poets Lean South.”

For more information, check http://louisville.edu/english/creative-writing/axton-reading-series or contact Ian Stansel at 502-852-5921 or irstan01@louisville.edu.