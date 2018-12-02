University of Louisville Saxophone Ensemble

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

University of Louisville Saxophone Ensemble

 The University of Louisville Saxophone Ensemble features undergraduate and graduate saxophone students currently pursuing a music degree at the School of Music. The ensemble performs a variety of compositions arranged by student arrangers and also has premiered works of composition students at the University of Louisville. In 2017, they were selected to perform at the Kentucky Music Educators Association Conference in Louisville, KY, and its members have also been featured at the US Navy Band Saxophone Symposium. They are led by Assistant Professor of Saxophone, Dr. Adam McCord.

For more information visit louisville.edu/music

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
