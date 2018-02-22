University of Louisville School of Music’s Jazz Fest

Acclaimed saxophone player Bill Evans will headline the University of Louisville School of Music’s 26th annual Jazz Fest Feb. 22-24.

Jazz Fest brings jazz music’s most celebrated names to Louisville for concerts, workshops, master classes and comradery for players and the public alike.

The festival kicks off at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 with a highly renowned group of performers: Bruno Pegoraro on saxophone, Rob Parton on trumpet, Phil DeGreg on piano and Natalie Boeyink on bass.

Acclaimed drummer Adam Nussbaum will play with jazz faculty at 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Finally, Evans will round out the festival with a performance at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 along with the UofL Symphony Orchestra. Evans, who plays tenor and soprano saxophones, was a member of the Miles Davis group in the 1980s and the fusion band Elements. He has recorded 17 solo albums and received two Grammy Award nominations.

UofL’s Jazz Fest celebrates America’s indigenous music and is part of the university’s observance of Black History Month.

Nightly concerts are in Comstock Concert Hall, School of Music, 2301 S. Third St. Performances are $20 for general admission and student tickets are $5 with a valid student ID, unless otherwise noted. Tickets can be purchased in the School of Music lobby.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music