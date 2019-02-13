University of Louisville School of Music’s Jazz Fest

Jazz Fest brings jazz music’s most celebrated names to Louisville for concerts, workshops, master classes and comradery for players and the public alike.

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 with an International Night featuring students and faculty from the Universidad de las Américas in Quito, Ecuador, and the Brazilian Choro Duo, which includes Vadim Arsky on saxophone and Tabajara Belo on guitar.

UofL Repertoire Ensembles will play at 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

McPherson, an alto saxophonist, will perform with UofL’s Jazz Ensemble I and Faculty Combo at 8 p.m. Feb. 15. McPherson has toured widely, playing with the greatest names of jazz in concerts and festivals. He was recently featured at New York City’s Lincoln Center playing his original compositions and arrangements.

At 8 p.m., Feb. 16, Trumpeter DiMartino will also play with UofL’s Jazz Ensemble I and Faculty Combo. DiMartino is a distinguished artist in residence at Centre College, where he teaches trumpet, brass and jazz ensembles and jazz history. He received the Kentucky Governor's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

UofL’s Jazz Fest celebrates America’s indigenous music and is part of the university’s observance of Black History Month.

All concerts are in the School of Music, 2301 S. Third St. Performances on Feb. 15 and 16 are $20 for general admission and $5 for student tickets. Tickets may be purchased in the School of Music lobby.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music