University of Louisville’s “Reel Latin America” Film Festival

Several dramas, a teen thriller and a documentary fill the lineup of the University of Louisville’s free, public “Reel Latin America” Film Festival Sept. 27-Nov.1.

The 25th annual festival, organized by UofL’s classical and modern languages department, offers multiple screenings of seven films in Spanish or Portuguese with English subtitles. Locations will be on UofL’s Belknap Campus as well as Speed Art Museum’s Speed Cinema.

This year’s offerings are from countries including Mexico, Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Nicaragua. UofL faculty or staff members with expertise in film or the movies’ social justice themes will introduce the films and lead discussions after the screenings.

Here’s the rest of the lineup:

“Who is Dayani Cristal?” 5 p.m. Oct. 4, Floyd Theater

“The German Neighbor,” 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Floyd Theater; 5 p.m. Oct. 25, Floyd Theater

“Delicate Balance,” 5 p.m. Oct. 11, Planetarium; 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Ekstrom Library 104W

“Spider Thieves,” 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Floyd Theater; 5 p.m. Oct. 18, Floyd Theater

“The Companion,” 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Speed Cinema; 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Floyd Theater

“On the Roof,” 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Speed Cinema; 11 a.m. Nov. 1, Floyd Theater

For a listing of film descriptions, discussion leaders and additional sponsors, check http://www.medina502.com/reel_latinamerica_2018/

For more information, contact Manuel Medina, classical and modern languages, at 502-419-6114, 502-852-0501 or manuel.medina@louisville.edu.