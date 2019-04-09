University of the Cumberlands Hosts Laila Ali

University of the Cumberlands is proud to announce Laila Ali as the speaker for this year’s Excellence in Leadership Series. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the O. Wayne Rollins Center on Cumberlands’ campus. Tickets are free.

Ali is the first woman in history to provide expert commentary for NBC Sports and is a panelist and contributor for CBS Sports’ We Need to Talk, the first-ever nationally televised all-female sports talk show. She is a past president of the Women’s Sports Foundation. Ali also supports charitable organizations such as Feeding America and Peace 4 Kids.

Most recently, Ali has gained recognition for her role as a lifestyle expert, authoring a cookbook and hosting a podcast and television show that dive into what it means to live a healthy lifestyle. She has had numerous guest roles on television, ranging in genre from cooking shows to Dancing with the Stars.

Cumberlands’s annual lecture series is made possible by an endowment from local business owners Dr. Terry and Mrs. Marion Forcht. Previous speakers at the Excellence in Leadership Series include Terry Bradshaw, Shaquille O’Neal, Ben Carson, and others.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.

For more information visit ucumberlands.edu