University of the Cumberlands’ homecoming celebrations

University of the Cumberlands’ homecoming celebrations are set for Friday and Saturday, October 25-26, and this year, it’s all about peace, love, and the University that ties more than 26,000 alumni together.

A special ceremony will be held during the weekend dedicating the newly renovated basketball court to Cumberlands Hall of Fame coach Randy Vernon. Other homecoming events include a Patriot tailgate picnic and football game Saturday night against Campbellsville University, with a firework display immediately following; several catered alumni meals on Friday and Saturday; a block party on Friday night, complete with music, outdoor activities, s’mores and other treats; a Resident Assistant reunion; music and theatre performances; and more! All interested may register at ucumberlands.edu/alumni/homecoming.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.

For more information call (606) 539-4606 or visit ucumberlands.edu