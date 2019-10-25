University of the Cumberlands’ Homecoming Celebrations
University of the Cumberlands 6178 College Station Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769
University of the Cumberlands’ homecoming celebrations
University of the Cumberlands’ homecoming celebrations are set for Friday and Saturday, October 25-26, and this year, it’s all about peace, love, and the University that ties more than 26,000 alumni together.
A special ceremony will be held during the weekend dedicating the newly renovated basketball court to Cumberlands Hall of Fame coach Randy Vernon. Other homecoming events include a Patriot tailgate picnic and football game Saturday night against Campbellsville University, with a firework display immediately following; several catered alumni meals on Friday and Saturday; a block party on Friday night, complete with music, outdoor activities, s’mores and other treats; a Resident Assistant reunion; music and theatre performances; and more! All interested may register at ucumberlands.edu/alumni/homecoming.
Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.
For more information call (606) 539-4606 or visit ucumberlands.edu