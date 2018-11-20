Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery

to Google Calendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery

Join artists Kurt & Kremena for the opening reception of the first gallery exhibition of their Unlearn Fear + Hate cycle of artworks.

The words “unlearn fear and hate” come from Frank X Walker’s poem “Love Letta to de Worl’” which was commissioned for Love Letter To the World: a global artwork that fosters community by weaving together poetry, tattoo art, design, photography, and music. 

This multimedia exhibition will feature 8 illuminated manuscripts which include coloring pages from the 6 Unlearn Fear + Hate coloring parties hosted at the 6 branches of the Lexington Public Library, January-April 2018, a video artwork made of hundreds of hand-colored images from the 6 Unlearn Fear + Hate coloring parties, a curated cut of the Love Letter To the World video artwork, including the secret image, and much more.

Through January 6

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

FREE

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov

Info
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
859.425.2562
to Google Calendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery - 2018-11-20 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Monday

November 26, 2018

Tuesday

November 27, 2018

Submit Yours