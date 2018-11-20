Unlearn Fear + Hate Exhibit at City Gallery

Join artists Kurt & Kremena for the opening reception of the first gallery exhibition of their Unlearn Fear + Hate cycle of artworks.

The words “unlearn fear and hate” come from Frank X Walker’s poem “Love Letta to de Worl’” which was commissioned for Love Letter To the World: a global artwork that fosters community by weaving together poetry, tattoo art, design, photography, and music.

This multimedia exhibition will feature 8 illuminated manuscripts which include coloring pages from the 6 Unlearn Fear + Hate coloring parties hosted at the 6 branches of the Lexington Public Library, January-April 2018, a video artwork made of hundreds of hand-colored images from the 6 Unlearn Fear + Hate coloring parties, a curated cut of the Love Letter To the World video artwork, including the secret image, and much more.

Through January 6

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

FREE

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov