Unnecessary Farce at Pioneer Playhouse

July 24-August 4

Unnecessary Farce by Paul Slade Smith

Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a small town motel room, an embezzling mayor is set to meet with his female accountant, while next door, two overeager undercover cops wait to catch everything on videotape. But who’s who, and what’s being videotaped, and when exactly will the notorious kilt-wearing, bagpipe-playing hired hitman make his “surprise” entrance? Uproarious undercover comedy! Rated PG

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.