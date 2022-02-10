Unpacking Mother at Market House Theatre

Sisters, Cassie and Kathryn, have had little communication since Kathryn left for college. Upon their mother’s death, Kathryn, long absent, returns home to help Cassie, the primary caregiver, sort through their mother’s hoarded possessions. As they unpack boxes, they encounter their younger selves and unearth truths about their mother’s illness and father’s secrets. Unpacking allows each sister to exorcise the demons that shaped their adult lives so they can meet on the other side, open to a new relationship.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org