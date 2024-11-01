Unraveling the Mysteries of Rainbow at Pyro Gallery

Gallery Hours: Friday and Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 1-4 pm

The exhibition features two distinct bodies of work that complement and enrich one another. The "Sabbatical Works" document Lubrick's interactions with the public as he paints in various public spaces, and his Rainbow Painting Series.The Sabbatical Works delve into the unique and astonishing world of Louisville Metroparks. Lubrick paints on site, invites people to engage with him, and sometimes they even become subjects in his paintings. Over the past years, Lubrick has immersed himself in the uniqueness of the Louisville Metroparks, seeking to capture their essence and the profound impact they have on our well-being and standard of living. This process has been incredibly rewarding, allowing him to bring the creative process into everyday life while connecting with individuals uniquely and meaningfully. The Rainbow Painting Series explores happiness, the meaning of life and death, and evokes themes through vibrant and gestural symbolism. Lubrick's rainbow paintings emerged organically, influenced by personal life events and the aftermath of loss and grief. They serve as both an optimistic and political statement, embodying mystery, vibrancy, and the transient nature of life. Through these works, Lubrick aims to evoke the idea of passing through love, life, and the realization of its impermanence. You are invited to join Aaron Lubrick in exploring the captivating world of rainbows and the profound impact of our Metroparks through this exhibition.

For more information, please visit pyrogallery.com/