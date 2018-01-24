Unwrapping the Peanut Butter Cup - Six@Six Lecture

Kimberly Weir

associate professor of political science; Department of Political Science, Criminal Justice & Organizational Leadership

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lecture Description

It would be hard to imagine a candy rack without a stack of peanut butter cups. Like much of our food, we take its abundance for granted. But we also take its sourcing for granted. Like other processed foods, the peanut butter cup has consequences for peoples health but also for the planets health. Its key ingredients (cocoa beans, peanuts and palm oil) are rooted in human rights and environmental abuses. Find out the politics behind food choices by unwrapping this ubiquitous treat.

