Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers
The popular dulcimer group will perform Christmas songs at Behringer-Crawford Museum in conjunction with the premiere of their new CD.
For more information visit bcmuseum.org
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
November 15, 2017
November 16, 2017
November 17, 2017
November 18, 2017
November 19, 2017
November 20, 2017
November 21, 2017
