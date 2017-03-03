UofL Creative Writing Program Offers Public Readings

Four authors will read from their works in poetry, fiction and short stories and share their expertise in master classes at the University of Louisville this spring in a series that brings in distinguished writers for free literary events.

The English department’s creative writing program offers the public readings and classes through the Anne and William Axton Reading Series. Here’s the spring 2017 schedule:

Feb. 2-3 – Marcus Wicker, a poet whose second book “Silencer” is due out this year, will read from his work at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Writing Center, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building. His collection “Maybe the Saddest Thing” was a National Poetry Series winner and a finalist for an NAACP Image Award. He won the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly Fellowship and a Pushcart Prize.

March 2-3 – Michael Garriga, assistant professor of English and creative writing teacher at Baldwin Wallace College, will read from his work at 4 p.m. March 2 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library, and lead a two-hour master class at 10 a.m. March 3 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building. The UofL alumnus is founder and editor of the online journal Fiction Southeast and author of the short-story collection “The Book of Duels.”

March 7 – David Grossman, Israeli author and peace activist, will lead a 90-minute master class at 3 p.m. in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building, and give the third annual Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence lecture at 7:30 p.m. in Chao Auditorium, Ekstrom Library. His internationally acclaimed novels and journalism have been translated into over 35 languages.

April 6-7 – Kim Brooks, Chicago-based author of the 2016 novel “The Houseguest,” will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. April 6 in Bingham Poetry Room, Ekstrom Library, and lead a 10 a.m. master class April 7 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building. Her “Small Animals: A Memoir of Parenthood and Fear” is set for 2017 publication. Her stories and essays have appeared in journals and publications including Glimmer Train, Salon and New York Magazine.

For more information call 502-852-6801 or email cmpetr04@louisville.edu.