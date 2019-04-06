UofL Hosts Famed Jazz Singer Carmen Bradford

University of Louisville School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program presents renowned jazz singer Carmen Bradford in “Jazz-4-Kids,” a benefit concert with the UofL Jazz Ensemble April 6.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the Jazz Studies Program and Doctors and Lawyers for Kids, a local nonprofit that brings doctors and lawyers together to help disadvantaged families receive care and services.

Bradford, a 2019 Grammy nominee, sang with the Count Basie Orchestra from 1983 to 1991. She’s since enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing several albums and touring widely across the world. Bradford has performed with some of the greatest names in jazz such as Wynton Marsalis, Tony Bennett, James Brown, George Benson and Frank Sinatra.Early influences include her family of highly accomplished musicians: grandfather Melvin Moore, father Bobby Bradford and mother Melba Joyce.

The show is 8 p.m. in Comstock Concert Hall, 150 W. Brandeis Ave. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased by calling the School of Music at 502-852-6032 or the Louisville Bar Association at 502-583-5314.

For more information, contact Michael A. Tracy, Jazz Studies Program director, at 502-852-6032 or michael.tracy@louisville.edu.

For more information visit louisville.edu/music