UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium

Will Sutton is an avid performer of trombone, tuba, and euphonium. He has performed with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Capital Region Wind Ensemble, Orchestra of Northern New York, and Northern Symphonic Winds.

In 2015, Will was winner of the MWRTEC Artist Euphonium Solo Competition. He has also experienced success competing in the Leonard Falcone International Euphonium and Tuba Festival, advancing to the semifinals several times.

In the realm of Music education Will has also been very active, presenting pedagogical research and papers at such conferences as AERA, Mountain Lake Colloquium, NYSSBDA, and SMTE.

Will serves as adjunct faculty at both Olivet College and Saginaw Valley State University. He recently completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree Michigan State University and holds additional degrees in theory, performance, and education from Michigan State University, The State University of New York at Potsdam, and Schenectady County Community College. His teachers include Phillip Sinder, Ava Ordman, Charles Guy, Mark Hartman, Michael Wilkinson, and Michael Meidenbauer.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music.