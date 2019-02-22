UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium

to Google Calendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium

Will Sutton is an avid performer of trombone, tuba, and euphonium. He has performed with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Capital Region Wind Ensemble, Orchestra of Northern New York, and Northern Symphonic Winds.

In 2015, Will was winner of the MWRTEC Artist Euphonium Solo Competition. He has also experienced success competing in the Leonard Falcone International Euphonium and Tuba Festival, advancing to the semifinals several times.

In the realm of Music education Will has also been very active, presenting pedagogical research and papers at such conferences as AERA, Mountain Lake Colloquium, NYSSBDA, and SMTE.

Will serves as adjunct faculty at both Olivet College and Saginaw Valley State University. He recently completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree Michigan State University and holds additional degrees in theory, performance, and education from Michigan State University, The State University of New York at Potsdam, and Schenectady County Community College. His teachers include Phillip Sinder, Ava Ordman, Charles Guy, Mark Hartman, Michael Wilkinson, and Michael Meidenbauer.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music.

Info
University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-852-6907
to Google Calendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - UofL School of Music Guest Artist: William Sutton, Euphonium - 2019-02-22 20:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Submit Yours