UofL School of Music Hosts Music in May Festival

The University of Louisville School of Music’s Music in May Festival is back for a second year with a larger, more diverse lineup of performances in venues throughout the community May 18-28.

The festival allows the school to demonstrate its commitment to outreach and bring music to the wider public via partners such as the Louisville Mayor’s Office, The Kentucky Center, The Kentucky Derby Museum, The Kentucky Science Museum and 21c Museum Hotel. The UofL Percussion Project series of events and concerts anchors the festival.

“The festival is a way for the UofL School of Music to raise awareness of the strength and depth of the talents of our faculty, alumni and students,” said Michael Ramach, director of UofL’s Opera Theatre who serves as festival organizer. “Besides raising our profile in the community, these musical events are our gift to our partners and the city at large.”

Performances include:

Kentucky Center

Cardinal Guitar Trio: 7 p.m. Friday, May 18, Brown Theater

Under the direction of guitar professor Stephen Mattingly, School of Music students will play classical pieces before the Jessica Lang Dance performance.

Pop Up Concert: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 22, on the steps in front of the building

Louisville Brass Band performing favorites for a spring lunch time concert.

Kentucky Science Center

Gabe Evens Trio: 6-8 p.m., May 18

The trio will play jazz for the “Mystery at the Museum” benefit for the science center.

21c Museum Hotel Louisville

Music at Night: 9-10:30 p.m., May 21, in the museum

Alumni and students will perform an eclectic repertory.

The Derby Museum

Graduate Woodwind Quintet: 11 a.m., May 23

Students will perform for 20 minutes in the Great Hall. A movie plays from 11:10–11:25 in the same room. Following that, there will be ragtime music for 15 minutes and a docent will do a story about “Seabiscuit.”

University of Louisville School of Music

ArtWorks: CirqueLouis, Chance Designs, and Jecorey “1200” Arthur: 7-8 p.m., May 24, Comstock Hall

Mayor’s Office

Brass Quintet: 10 a.m., May 28, Big Four Bridge

School of Music students will perform for the Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle event

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music.