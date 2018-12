UofL School of Music Hosts University Jazz Combos

The University of Louisville School of Music presents University Jazz Combos featuring jazz students in small chamber settings.

Monday, January 28, 2019 at 7:00pm

School of Music, Bird Recital Hall

105 W. Brandeis Ave. , Louisville, Kentucky 40292

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music.