UofL School of Music hosts new May Music Festival

The University of Louisville School of Music is hosting a May Music Festival, a new, eclectic array of concerts and music programs set for May 20-25.

The festival offers varied performances that include a unique collaboration between UofL’s Opera Theatre and The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival to a Brazilian jazz concert.

“There are performances in great locations, with some focusing on new music. You have everything from opera to steel drum lines. It’s a cool, interesting collection,” said Michael Ramach, director of UofL’s Opera Theatre who served as festival organizer.

May Music Festival Events:

· May 20, 2 p.m., Speed Art Museum Plaza, Belknap Campus, Opera Theatre and The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, “Songs of Shakespeare” arias, songs and monologues.

· May 20, 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Singers European Tour Concert; details are being finalized and location is to be determined. Check here for latest updates.

· May 21, 2:30 p.m., School of Music outside pavilion, Belknap Campus, UofL Trumpet Ensemble.

· May 21, 3 p.m., Speed Museum Plaza, Speed Concert Series presents pianist Olga Kern.

· May 22, 4 p.m., Indiana’s Big Four Bridge pavilion at the intersection of Pearl and Chestnut streets in Jeffersonville, Brazilian jazz ensemble Hora Certa and Gabe Evans Trio.

· May 24, 6 p.m., School of Music’s Comstock Hall, UofL Percussion Project featuring UofL Percussion Studio, Jecorey “1200” Arthur, The Wood’n Steel Duo and others.

· May 25, 6 p.m., School of Music’s Comstock Hall, UofL Percussion Project featuring guest artist Andy Harnsberger, Trio of Chance Designs, UofL Percussion Ensemble and others.

All events are free.

For more information, call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music.