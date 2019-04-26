UofL School of Music’s Concert to honor Dean Christopher Doane
University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 105 W. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
Performances by faculty and a reception following the concert.
Open to the public, free admission.
For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music
