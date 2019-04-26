UofL School of Music’s Concert to honor Dean Christopher Doane

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 105 W. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

UofL School of Music’s Concert to honor Dean Christopher Doane

Performances by faculty and a reception following the concert.

Open to the public, free admission.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music

Info

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 105 W. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
Concerts & Live Music
502-852-6907
