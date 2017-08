UofL Theatre Arts Presents Fabulation or the Re-Education of Undine

Fabulation: or the Re-Education of Undine,” from the African American Theatre Program, Feb. 23-March 4, tells the story of a businesswoman whose life spirals out of control after her husband steals her money and leaves her. It was written by Lynn Nottage, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice.

