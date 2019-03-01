UofL Theatre Arts presents A Piece of My Heart

Feb. 21–23 & Feb. 28–March 3

Shows at 7:30 PM / Sunday at 3 PM

THRUST THEATRE

By Shirley Lauro

Directed by Sidney Monroe

This is a powerful, true drama of six women who went to Viet Nam five nurses and a country western singer booked by an unscrupulous agent to entertain the troops. The play portrays each young woman before, during, and after her tour in the war torn jungle and ends as each leaves a personal token at The Wall in Washington.

The two-act play follows six women (four nurses, a Red Cross volunteer, and an intelligence officer) before, during, and after the war. Said jumble of characters includes Sissy, a rather naive but sweet girl from Pennsylvania; Whitney, a seemingly prim and proper Vassar graduate with a secret; Martha, an army brat who discovers Vietnam might be more than she bargained for; Steele, an African-American woman who despite being the most capable of the lot seems to always get treated as the Cassandra; Maryjo, a country-rock singer and professional ditz who goes over to entertain the troops; and Leeann, the half-[[Chinese]], half-Italian who just wanted to go to Hawaii, but instead gets routinely mistaken for Vietnamese.

Regular Ticket Prices

$20 General Admission

$15 Faculty/ Staff/ Senior(65+)/ Non-UofL Students

$10 Current UofL Student

*UofL Student tickets can only be purchases at the physical Box Office with a valid student ID.

To order tickets or for more information, call the box office at (502) 852-6814

For more information call (502) 852-6814 or visit louisville.edu