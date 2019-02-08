UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine

to Google Calendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00

Thrust Theatre 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine

Jan. 31–Feb. 2 & Feb.7–10

Shows at 7:30 PM / Sunday at 3 PM

THRUST THEATRE

By John Cariani

Directed by Geoffrey Nelson

A woman carries her heart, broken into nineteen pieces, in a small paper bag. A man shrinks to half his former size, after losing hope in love. A couple keep the love they have given each other in large red bags, or compress the mass into the size of a diamond. These playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine, where on one deeply cold and magical Midwinter Night, the citizens of Almost -- not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness -- experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

Regular Ticket Prices

$20 General Admission

$15 Faculty/ Staff/ Senior(65+)/ Non-UofL Students

$10 Current UofL Student

*UofL Student tickets can only be purchases at the physical Box Office with a valid student ID.

To order tickets or for more information, call the box office at (502) 852-6814 

For more information call (502) 852-6814 or visit louisville.edu

Info
Thrust Theatre 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
to Google Calendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - UofL Theatre Arts presents Almost, Maine - 2019-02-08 19:30:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Submit Yours