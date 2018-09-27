UofL Theatre Arts presents The Mountaintop

The Mountaintop is a fictional retelling of how Martin Luther King Jr. spent his last night on earth, before his tragic assassination. After delivering his famous “I’ve been to the mountaintop speech” on behalf of the sanitation workers in Memphis, Martin goes to the Lorraine Motel to rest before another long day of campaigning. His world is spun on his axis when he meets Camae, a beautiful maid, who delivers his room service. At first, they only exchange flirtatious remarks, but soon they start a deep dialogue about Martin’s hopes and fears, and the two develop a true understanding. When Camae reveals that she is an angel that has come to prepare him for the soon-to-be-coming afterlife, Martin must confront his fears and face his own mortality. The Mountaintop shows the audience a different side of Martin Luther King: a man who is tired, flawed, yet -- despite everything -- is an inspiration.

Sept. 20–22 & Sept. 27–30

Shows at 7:30 PM / Sunday at 3 PM

Regular Ticket Prices

$20 General Admission

$15 Faculty/ Staff/ Senior(65+)/ Non-UofL Students

$10 Current UofL Student

*UofL Student tickets can only be purchases at the physical Box Office with a valid student ID.

To order tickets or for more information, call the box office at (502) 852-6814

For more information call (502) 852-6814 or visit louisville.edu