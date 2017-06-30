UofL summer movie series: The Lego Batman Movie

The event, co-sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, begins at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn between the Natural Sciences Building and Grawemeyer Hall. The film begins around sunset.

Pre-movie activities include:

Children’s inflatables and games

Appearances by members of the Louisville League of Mascots

Concessions will be available for purchase from 502 Café and SnoWhat Snoballs.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Parking is available in the lots next to Grawemeyer Hall (2301 S. Third St.) and behind Ernst Hall (216 Eastern Pkwy.).

For more information call 502-852-8025.