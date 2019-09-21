UofL to Host Bands of America Kentucky Regional Championship

Talented and dedicated high school marching bands from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois will gather in Louisville to compete in one of the nation’s most prominent championships, Music for All’s Bands of America Kentucky Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha. The Bands of America Championship will feature 30 high school marching bands in the preliminary competition, evaluated by a panel of nationally-recognized music educators and marching band experts. The Top 10 bands will advance to the evening finals competition, which will ultimately name the Regional Champion.

Bands of America Championships are entertaining, family-friendly events featuring live music, choreography, and competition. Students, parents, teachers, and everyone who loves live music and the marching arts is welcome.

Cardinal Stadium at the University of Louisville (2800 South Floyd Street Louisville, KY 40209), Sept. 21, 2019. The preliminary competition begins at 7:45 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 5 p.m. Gates will open for the finals at 7 p.m. with performances beginning at 8 p.m. All times are tentative pending the final schedule of performing bands. Current times will be listed at marching.musicforall.org. Individual tickets start at $22, with non-performing student group tickets starting at $14. Children 10 years old or younger are admitted free for general admission seating. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.marching.musicforall.org.

For more information call 317-524-6250 or visit www.marching.musicforall.org