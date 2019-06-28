UofL’s Free Summer Family Movie Series

“Captain Marvel” will kick off Cards Under the Stars, UofL’s free summer family movie series, Friday, June 28.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn between the Natural Sciences Building and Grawemeyer Hall. The film starts around sunset.

Before the movie begins, attendees can enjoy children’s inflatables and games, a craft activity and appearances by members of the Louisville League of Mascots.

Concessions from Smok’N Cantina and Hi-Five Doughnuts will be available for purchase.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Parking is available in the lot next to Grawemeyer Hall (2301 S. Third St.) and behind Ernst Hall (216 Eastern Pkwy.).

The series continues this summer with “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” July 12, and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” Aug. 2.

Cards Under the Stars is sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union.

