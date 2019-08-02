UofL’s Free Summer Family Movie Series

UofL’s free summer family movie series features these classics:

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” July 12,

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” Aug. 2.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn between the Natural Sciences Building and Grawemeyer Hall. The film starts around sunset.

Before the movie begins, attendees can enjoy children’s inflatables and games, a craft activity and appearances by members of the Louisville League of Mascots.

Concessions from Smok’N Cantina and Hi-Five Doughnuts will be available for purchase.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Parking is available in the lot next to Grawemeyer Hall (2301 S. Third St.) and behind Ernst Hall (216 Eastern Pkwy.).

Cards Under the Stars is sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union.

For more information visit louisville.edu