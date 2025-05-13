Uplifted Imagination: Avian Artistry Exhibit

Soar into art! Hockensmith’s Fine Art Editions Lexington presents the ornithological excellence of Spencer Reinhard's acrylic and ink transfer paintings, the amazing photography of Pam Spaulding, and the technical mastery of Stephen Sebree's linocut.

Come to Fine Art Editions on 190 Jefferson St. so you don't miss out on "Uplifted Imagination: Avian Artistry"!

Fine Art Edition is located at 190 Jefferson St. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM or by appointment.

For more information call 732 647 6577 or visit finearteditions.net