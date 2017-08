Urinetown Presented by The Footlighters

Directed by Bunny Arszman

May 3 - 19, 2018

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs.

For more information visit footlighters.org