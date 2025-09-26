× Expand Foxhollow Farm Usui Reiki Level 1 Certification Class

Usui Reiki Level 1 Certification Class at Foxhollow Farm

$60 per person.

Reiki Level 1 opens the door to channeling the Reiki energy for your personal transformation. You will learn the foundation, history, principles, understanding energy flow, focusing on self healing and healing of others, and so much more. This class is all day and you must attend its entirety to receive your certification.

Doors open at 8:15am and class is held in the Farm Center/Bamboo Room. Class size is limited to allow quality instruction and hands-on practice. More Information will be provided via email once you have reserved your spot.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/