VIRTUAL - Beyond Buzzwords

Metro United Way welcomes Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, educator, award-winning psychologist, and best-selling author, to facilitate a conversation on race and inclusion in education.

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum is a renowned author, award-winning psychologist, and thought leader in race relations and higher education. Her best-selling books include "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" and "Other Conversations About Race," as well as "Can We Talk About Race?" and "Other Conversations in an Era of School Resegregation." Dr. Tatum served as president emerita of Spelman College, where her leadership from 2002 to 2015 earned her the Carnegie Academic Leadership Award in 2013. She also served as interim president of Mount Holyoke College during the 2022-23 academic year. Dr. Tatum holds degrees from Wesleyan University, the University of Michigan, and Hartford International University. In 2014, she received the American Psychological Association Award for Outstanding Lifetime Contributions to Psychology.

